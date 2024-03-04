Body found in Ohiopyle State Park; Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A body was found in a state park in Fayette County Sunday afternoon.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says a man’s body was found at Ohiopyle State Park. Fayette County dispatchers say police responded to the park just before 4 p.m.

State police are investigating the man’s death.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group