Body found in wooded area behind bus stop near Birmingham Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a bus stop in Pittsburgh’s Uptown.

Officers were called to the area of Fifth Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street near the Birmingham Bridge around 12 p.m.

A man in his 50s was found dead. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma and no clear indication of how long his body was there before he was found.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

