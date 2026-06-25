Residents frustrated, stressed after pharmacy abruptly closes in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — People in part of Westmoreland County found out their pharmacy had changed overnight, and with no warning.

Greensburg residents were met with locked doors as they went to pick up their prescriptions at Precision Care Pharmacy.

The customers are being instructed to go to a nearby Walgreens.

Sheila Thompson picked up prescriptions at Precision Care last Tuesday, then found out on Wednesday that the pharmacy had closed.

“I get up in the morning, flip on my Facebook, the first thing I see: ‘Precision Care shut down.’ I did not get a letter. I was standing right there looking them in the face, and they didn’t say one word to me,” customer Sheila Thompson said.

Channel 11 found Precision Pharmacy’s phone number online, but when we called it, we received a message that said: “Welcome to Walgreens.”

Six days after the closure, customers received a letter, saying in part,

“We have decided to close our pharmacy business, but wanted to assure you that your pharmacy records and healthcare needs are in good hands. That’s why we’ve chosen Walgreens to continue your pharmacy care.”

“Oh, we’re sorry, we’re closed. We sent your prescriptions to Walgreens…what?” said Thompson.

Vanessa Clarke-Deaver has type one diabetes. She got a call last week asking her to pick up her prescriptions earlier than scheduled because the pharmacy was going to do inventory.

“It’s a condition that is stressful to live with, as it is, let alone worrying about access to the life-necessary devices, equipment and medication,” Clarke-Deaver.

Now, customers say they have no answers and are worried about their medication.

“I don’t think my insurance takes Walgreens. Only specialty things it will take. So, she said you’d better check your insurance before you continue with us. She said you can switch it. So here we go again! I got to switch something again! I said I am so tired of switching!” Clarke-Deaver said.

Channel 11 was able to get a hold of the pharmacy owner through the phone, but he said he had no comment on the situation. It is still unclear why the pharmacy closed so suddenly.

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