Showers, isolated storms will impact Thursday plans

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers and isolated storms will impact your plans on Thursday, with a few storms bringing the threat of stronger wind gusts and downpours.

Click here for LIVE Radar.

A few morning showers will be possible, with the best chance for storms arriving during the afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and hail could develop with any storm that pops up, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Rounds of showers and storms will continue off and on Friday and again Saturday and while neither day appears to be a washout, rain will impact your outdoor plans.

The weather headlines next week focus on heat and humidity with highs near 90 for several days.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group