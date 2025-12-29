Body recovered from burning vehicle in Butler County

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A body was recovered from a burning vehicle in Butler County on Monday.
Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to Creek Road in Forward Township on Monday morning for reports of a vehicle fire.
A body was found inside the vehicle.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
