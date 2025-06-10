Body of woman who died tragically in 1986 in Fayette County exhumed to determine her identity

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The body of an unidentified woman who died nearly four decades ago has been exhumed in Fayette County to hopefully give closure to the case.

Members of Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office exhumed the body Monday morning, according to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman died in a traffic crash in Springhill Township in 1986.

After being exhumed, the body was taken to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, officials say. The woman’s DNA will be collected and uploaded to various databases in an effort to determine her identity.

“Thank you to Trooper Sigwalt, Coroner Baker and all of the folks involved for their efforts to hopefully bring long-awaited closure to a grieving family,” the district attorney’s office said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group