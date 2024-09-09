Local

Boeing, union reach agreement to prevent strike

By WPXI.com News Staff

Boeing and the union that represents its workers have reached a deal that will prevent a strike.

NBC News reports that the agreement came just days before the strike could have begun at the plane maker’s factories.

33,000 workers are in the union.

At this time, the agreement includes 25% raises over four years, improvements to healthcare costs and retirement benefits and a commitment from Boeing to build its next plane in the Pacific Northwest.

A vote is scheduled for Sept. 12.

