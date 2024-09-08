Pennsylvania woman charged in dog’s drug-related death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after her dog allegedly tested positive for drugs before dying.

According to NBC News affiliate WJAC, Season Sklinar, 41, of Johnstown tried to surrender her dog in July, stating her “ignorance” was harming the animal.

The dog later received care at a veterinary clinic, where it was found to be positive for amphetamines and subsequently died, WJAC reports.

Sklinar is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor animal neglect.

