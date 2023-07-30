Boil water advisory issued for Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The Ambridge Water Authority has issued a boil water advisory for its customers.

The advisory was issued after a water main break on Sunday.

The main break caused pressure to drop, putting the water at risk for contamination.

Customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food until the advisory is over.

