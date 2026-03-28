Boil water advisory lifted in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA — A boil water advisory for customers of one area water company has been lifted.

On Tuesday, the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa issued a boil water advisory for anyone who experienced reduced pressure or lost water service altogether due to multiple major water main breaks that impacted the water treatment plant.

By Friday afternoon, water authority officials rescinded the boil advisory after testing determined there was no bacteria in the water.

The breaks and subsequent boil advisory are estimated to have impacted 22,000 Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa customers.

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