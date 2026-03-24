Water service restored to most Aliquippa residents after multiple water main breaks

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Crews in Aliquippa worked Tuesday to restore water service to the remaining customers affected by multiple water main breaks, while officials urged residents to conserve water as the system stabilizes.

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa said it is refilling storage tanks to resume normal distribution after four separate breaks disrupted service. At the peak of the outage, about 22,000 people were impacted. That number dropped to roughly 1,000 by Tuesday morning, according to the authority.

“It has been a trying time. The last 48 hours, we have been nonstop trying to get everything back up to speed,” said Robert Bible, the authority’s general manager.

Officials said all four breaks have been repaired, though crews are still investigating a few areas after noticing wet spots Tuesday morning.

“We did notice there were a couple wet spots this morning. We have a few that we are investigating right now.”

While service has been restored to most customers, the authority is asking residents to limit water use as the system continues to recover.

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea to conserve the water so we can build up the plant,” Bible said.

The authority expects to restore water service to all customers by Tuesday afternoon. Water quality testing is planned for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Until testing is complete, a boil water advisory will remain in effect for most of the area.

The Aliquippa School District shifted to remote learning Tuesday as water service was restored. District officials said students are expected to return to in-person classes Wednesday if repairs continue as planned.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group