Boil water advisory lifted for portions of Washington County

A boil water advisory that was issued for customers in a portion of Washington County this weekend has been lifted.

Customers in parts of Cross Creek Township, Independence Township, Jefferson Township and West Middletown Borough were notified on Saturday of the advisory after a water main break caused a loss of positive water pressure.

Pennsylvania American Water said acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on Sunday and Monday, which led to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection authorizing the lifting of the advisory.

“Pennsylvania American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with others in the affected areas listed above,” the company said in a release.

