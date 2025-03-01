Boiler house at former Cheswick power plant to be demolished Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — The boiler house at the former Cheswick Power Station in Springdale is set to come down on Sunday.

According to Allegheny County and Springdale Borough officials, the demolition is currently planned between 10 a.m. and noon.

There will be “extensive” road closures in and around the demolition area. The closures and related detours are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and remain in place for around six hours.

Freeport Road and Pittsburgh Street will close from Low Grade Road in Harmar Township to Riddle Run Road in Springdale Township. Detours will be posted, and uniformed police officers will assist and direct drivers.

Crews plan to bring down the building with cables. Officials say no explosives will be used during the demolition. The building will roll to a collapse, which should take about 30 seconds.

That change came after neighbors said the implosion of two chimney stacks in 2023 damaged their properties and left them covered in dust.

>> ‘It’s concerning’: Springdale smokestack implosion leaves behind dust, soot a week later

Plant Manager Sam Miller previously told Channel 11 that several methods will be used to minimize dust, including washing the building down.

Residents don’t need to evacuate but are advised to stay inside and “shelter in place” during the demolition and for at least 30 minutes after.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group