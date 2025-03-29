Boko Imama sidelined for up to 6 months after bicep surgery

PITTSBURGH — A Penguins forward will be out for months after undergoing surgery, General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Saturday.

Dubas said Boko Imama had surgery to repair an unspecified bicep injury. The procedure was deemed a success.

Imama’s recovery is expected to take four to six months.

Imama spent most of the season in Wilkes-Barre. He’s notched one point during 16 games with the Penguins. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group