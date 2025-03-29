Local

Boko Imama sidelined for up to 6 months after bicep surgery

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Penguins Golden Knights Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Bokondji Imama (14) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Penguins forward will be out for months after undergoing surgery, General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Saturday.

Dubas said Boko Imama had surgery to repair an unspecified bicep injury. The procedure was deemed a success.

Imama’s recovery is expected to take four to six months.

Imama spent most of the season in Wilkes-Barre. He’s notched one point during 16 games with the Penguins. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read