Bomb squad called to incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON — A bomb squad was called to investigate an incident in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the E Wylie Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection at 3:19 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say they received reports of a suspicious package in the area.

The Allegheny County Police Department confirmed their Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was called to the scene to assist.

The intersection has been closed.

Channel 11 has contacted the Washington City Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

