Boom on the Bridge expected to draw up to 15,000 visitors to Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Pa. — What began as a fireworks show is now one of Beaver County’s biggest events. “Boom on the Bridge” is moving into the heart of Bridgewater’s business district this year, promising even more excitement — and visitors.

Set for June 28, the festival is expected to draw 15,000 people to the borough, which has a population of just 745.

“It’s a little hidden gem here,” said Joe Gradwell of The Grumpy Beaver Pub. “If you’re from the city or a little further away, like Cranberry, it gives you a chance to see this community and all it has to offer.”

Bridge Street will transform into the center of the action, hosting two national music acts and more than 80 vendors stretching across the bridge into Rochester. The event will close with a fireworks display over the river, a highlight that encourages surrounding river towns to hold their own celebrations throughout the weekend.

“We were pretty excited, actually,” said Dennis Vaughan, owner of The Grumpy Beaver Pub. “Anytime you can get 10 to 15,000 people at your front door, what’s not to like about that?”

Vaughan said the pub is all hands on deck for the event, with employees, relatives and friends helping out to meet the demand.

Beaver County Commissioner Daniel Camp said shuttles will be available to manage limited parking in the borough. Visitors can park at Brady’s Run Ice Rink, the Beaver County Courthouse garage and the New Brighton treatment facility. Those shuttles begin at 3 p.m. and continue after the fireworks show.

“We’re just looking to bring the most people in,” Camp said.

Road closures in Bridgewater and across the bridge into Rochester begin at noon on Friday and continue through Sunday. Additional security will be on site from multiple agencies to manage the large crowd.

The event continues to grow in regional popularity as it moves to this new location.

“Last year we had people from the Monroeville area, Ohio, and even international visitors who were in town for the holidays,” Camp said.

