Boost Mobile store robbed at gunpoint, say Crafton police

CRAFTON, Pa. — Crafton police are investigating an armed robbery in broad daylight that happened Saturday afternoon at the Boost Mobile store on West Steuben Street.

Investigators said a man wearing a black hoodie walked into the store with a gun between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. He reportedly held up an employee and got away with money and cell phones.

Police are looking into the possibility of a second robber but have not confirmed that to be the case. Officers checked the area for the suspects but said they couldn’t find anyone due to a delay from when the robbery happened to when the employee called 911.

Shoppers at the nearby Crafton-Ingram Shopping Center are hoping that someone passing by is able to help police identify whoever is involved.

“I know somebody somewhere saw something,” said Edyth Nikiforakis of Crafton. “This is such a small community, and a lot of senior citizens live over here, and we would like to be safe.”

“I’m kind of shocked because this is pretty safe,” said Michael Schneiderlochner of Crafton. “I think sometimes it is easier to do something like that when there is a lot of activity.”

Crafton police are encouraging anyone with additional information or possibly even surveillance footage to give them a call.

