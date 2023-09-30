Bow hunt to control deer population underway at 2 Pittsburgh parks

PITTSBURGH — A controlled white-tailed deer bow hunt began Saturday at two Pittsburgh parks.

The City of Pittsburgh is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Deer Management Pilot Program, taking place in designated areas of Riverview Park and Frick Park until early December. This program is a part of the Gainey administration’s strategy to handle overpopulation of white-tailed deer.

The city says 30 archers were selected for the program at random, and 30 more as backups. They were required to undergo a background check, a wildlife violation check and a rigorous archery proficiency test.

Notice signs have been posted in both parks, letting park-goers know when the archery hunt takes place.

Humane Action Pittsburgh (HAP) expressed its disappointment with the hunt — saying it reached out to the mayor in late 2022 to advocate for non-lethal management, but says their arguments and extensive research proved unsuccessful in swaying city officials.

Public officials advise park-goers to stay on established trails, wear bright colors when visiting the parks, keep all dogs on leash and respect the space of authorized hunters.

The archery hunt will not take place on Sundays.

