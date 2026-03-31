Boy hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood; police say driver fled scene

PITTSBURGH — A boy was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Liberty and South Millvale avenues around 11 a.m.

Officers found the boy who was hit by the vehicle in stable condition. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Police said that the driver of the white truck did not remain on the scene.

Investigators are reviewing all surveillance video in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

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