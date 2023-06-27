Breeze Airways adding nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Tampa

PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways is adding a 12th nonstop destination from Pittsburgh International Airport to Tampa, Florida.

The new route will start on Oct. 5 with service on Thursdays and Sundays. Fares start at $59.

From Pittsburgh, Breeze also offers nonstop service to Charleston, South Carolina; Hartford, Connecticut; Jacksonville, Florida; Los Angeles, California; New Orleans, Lousiana; New York-Islip, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Orange County-Santa Ana, California; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; plus one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service to Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah.

