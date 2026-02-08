Local

Breezy Johnson brings home first US gold medal of Milan Cortina Games

By WPXI.com News Staff
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing United States' Breezy Johnson shows her gold medal in the alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong/AP)
A downhill skier earned the United States’ first gold medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Breezy Johnson won the women’s Olympic downhill race in Cortina. It’s also the first gold medal of her career.

Johnson is now the second American to win the Olympic downhill after Lindsey Vonn did it 16 years ago.

Emma Aicher of Germany took silver, and Italy’s Sofia Goggia snagged bronze.

It was an emotional event for Team USA, as Lindsey Vonn crashed hard moments into her run after clipping a gate. She was airlifted off the course by helicopter for further evaluation.

