Brentwood Borough to prohibit sidewalk parking

BRENTWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — Brentwood Borough implemented a new ordinance that may change the way you park.

According to Brentwood Borough police, Brentwood Borough Council voted to approve Ordinance 2023-1316 to amend Chapter 180 as it pertains to “Sidewalk Obstructions” on Nov. 20.

The ordinance was made to promote safe pedestrian passage. It’s also designed to minimize hazards for pedestrians and motorists that’s caused by pedestrians walking on public streets.

Police said everyone is encouraged to park off the street if possible, as this helps first responders and the Department of Public Works to perform the best possible services. If you do need to park on the street, you’re asked to keep all four tires on the roadway and off the sidewalk.

If found in violation of the ordinance, your vehicle will receive a warning notice during the month of December.

