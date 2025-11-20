Brentwood Borough School District hosts safety night, connects families with first responders

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — The Brentwood Borough School District hosted a community safety night.

Organizers wanted to connect residents and first responders at the Brentwood Middle/High School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is the highest priority of the Brentwood Borough School District,” said Jeremy Bogdanski, Brentwood Borough SD’s Director of Police & Security. “Our officers are in the hallways, classrooms and lunchrooms every day, building trust and ensuring students know they can come to us whenever they need help.”

There was something for everyone to learn.

Parents learned about online safety, firefighters used a smoke simulator to show realistic smoke from fires and students learned how to use a fire extinguisher.

“Letting the families know, the parents, the communities know why we’re inside the schools, not necessarily to police the children but to ensure that they know why we’re here and to assist them,” Bogdanski said.

Members of the Brentwood police and fire departments, Baldwin medics and Mt. Lebanon police officers all came to show their support.

The event ended with a raffle drawing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group