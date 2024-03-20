Brentwood deck hockey tournament honors 2 friends, raises funds for families battling cancer

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, so we wanted to highlight a local non-profit that’s made it their mission to honor two friends, all while helping their community for more than a decade. And this spring, you can help.

Channel 11 was there 11 years ago, as the inaugural “Drop the Puck on Cancer Hockey Tournament” kicked off in Brentwood.

That mission was to honor two beloved Brentwood High School alumni — Tom Cavataio and Julie Andrulonis-Duttine. Tom passed away from colon cancer and Julie passed away after an 11-year battle with a rare cancer. So, their friends decided to start a deck hockey tournament to raise money for other families battling cancer.

Now 11 years later, Frey says they’re approaching the $1 million mark, with that money staying in Brentwood and going to families facing a cancer diagnosis.

For more information on donating, or if you know a family battling cancer who could use some help, visit dropthepuckoncancer.com.

