Bridge in Downtown Pittsburgh to close Monday for movie shoot

PITTSBURGH — The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed for part of Monday, June 23, for a movie shoot.

The Department of Public Works said it granted a permit for Rare Leo Productions to close the bridge from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Rachel Carson Bridge will also continue to be closed that day for inspections.

Drivers will be able to use the Andy Warhol Bridge to get to and from Downtown to the North Shore.

According to public records from Allegheny County, Rare Leo Productions is the production company for “How to Rob a Bank,” which is currently being filmed in Pittsburgh. The movie is being directed by David Leitch, and will star Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson and Rhenzy Feliz.

The casting company is currently looking for extras for the movie. If interested in applying, click here.

