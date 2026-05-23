Steady rain tapers off on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Much of the area has picked up around an inch of rain since Friday afternoon.

Steadier rain has tapered off to just occasional showers, and there will be lots of dry time as we head into this afternoon!

Temperatures won’t climb much today, with areas from Pittsburgh and points southwest expected to reach the 60s and areas to the northeast stuck in the 50s. Winds will stay gusty up to 25 or 30mph out of the east and southeast.

Another wave of showers will move through this evening, but the rain will not be as steady as last night. There can be a rumble of thunder, though the overall risk for storms is low today.

Expect lots of dry time Sunday, with just isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Memorial Day has also trended drier with mostly cloudy skies and highs pushing closer to 80 degrees.

Drier air will try to win out next week, with rain just to our south Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on that system closely, but temperatures will trend above average with highs in the low 80s through mid-week.

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