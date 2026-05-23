Recreational Boaters Advisory in effect for Pittsburgh rivers

PITTSBURGH — If you plan to head out on the water in Pittsburgh this weekend, you’ll want to use extra caution.

The National Weather Service issued a Recreational Boaters Advisory until Sunday morning for the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers near Pittsburgh.

Officials say a combination of high flows, fast currents and debris could make conditions hazardous for recreational boaters on the Allegheny and Ohio rivers.

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