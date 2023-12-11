Bridge that connects Ohio to West Virginia near Pennsylvania border shut down for emergency repairs

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — The bridge that connects Ohio to West Virginia near the Pennsylvania line has been shut down for emergency repair work.

The City of East Liverpool said it has been ordered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation to shut down the Ohio side of the Jennings Randolph Bridge until further notice.

WVDOT said the bridge is expected to be shut down for three weeks or longer depending on the weather.

The official detour is Ohio Route 7 south to U.S. 22 East, U.S. 22 east to State Route 376 north back to U.S. 30, and reverse.

