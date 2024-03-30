Brief heavy downpours possible Saturday during periodic rain

PITTSBURGH — Saturday starts cold and dry, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. The region should stay dry through at least 8 a.m. before showers start to nose in from Ohio. Steadier rain will move in around midday, and although there will be breaks this afternoon, another round of scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop in the evening.

The cold front will cross tonight, ending the rain but keeping us cloudy on Easter morning. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid to upper 40s on Easter until the sun breaks out, which probably won’t happen until closer to midday. Enjoy the dry weather tomorrow because another round of steady and possibly heavy rain will move in late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Early next week looks unsettled, with a strong cold front poised to cross the area late Tuesday. That could bring the potential of severe weather before a big cool down by Wednesday and Thursday.

