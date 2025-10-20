Broderick Jones addresses viral moment when he tackled quarterback Aaron Rodgers in celebration

It was the tackle seen around the world Thursday night.

Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones got a bit too excited after the team took a late lead in Cincinnati.

Late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game, Aaron Rodgers hit Pat Freiermuth for a 68-yard touchdown to take the lead.

He addressed the viral moment for the first time on Monday.

Jones runs over to celebrate with his quarterback, but instead takes him to the ground.

For Rodgers, who is 41 years old, with an injury history, that didn’t sit too well in the moment.

It looked like a pretty contentious moment between two teammates but Broderick Jones laughed it off when he was asked about it.

“We’re still joking about it. He was a little mad. Sorry, it’s football, it gets intense. No love lost. It’s just the energy he brings and that I bring. He told me, ‘Don’t lose the fire,’ and I told him the same. We shall see on Sunday. After he throws another touchdown, I might tackle him again,” Jones said.

Things may be a bit more intense on Sunday, though, as Rodgers takes on his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Channel 11.

