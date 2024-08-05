Brookfield Properties puts Station Square complex back up for sale

PITTSBURGH — After putting the property on the market a few years ago amid the pandemic, the New York asset management firm that owns Station Square is again offering the mixed-use tourist destination along the south bank of the Monongahela River for sale.

A spokesman for New York-based Brookfield Properties confirmed the company has put the complex up for sale but declined comment.

Brookfield Properties, the real estate division of a larger investment firm with 240,000 employees and more than $925 billion in assets in various industries throughout the world, took ownership of the complex in 2018 when it bought the former Forest City Enterprises, then the Cleveland-based owner of Station Square, in a stock deal. Brookfield inherited the Pittsburgh property as part of a portfolio combined into larger holdings of more than 375 million square feet under management around the world and more than 50 million square feet under active development.

