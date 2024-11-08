Brookline road to close next week for paving work

PITTSBURGH — A Brookline road is scheduled to close next week so crews can pave it.

Edgebrook Avenue will be closed to traffic from Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 a.m. through Friday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m.

The road will be closed from Timberland Avenue to Bellaire Avenue.

During the closure, local traffic will be allowed access to residences on the street and emergency services will have access as well, City of Pittsburgh officials said. Traffic control signage will be posted to alert motorists of the closure.

