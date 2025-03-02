Brother Andre’s Cafe opens new location in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A cafe on a mission opened its second location on Saturday morning.

Brother Andre’s Cafe is now welcoming customers at 45 N Sprague Ave in Bellevue, on the bottom level of Assumption Church.

The cafe provides employment opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Some familiar Channel 11 faces were at the ribbon cutting, including Pittsburgh’s Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper, who tried his hand at being a barista.

