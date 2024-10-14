Brother of missing Armstrong County man found shot, killed speaks out

The family of a man who had been missing since September 23 is grieving after police found his body in a remote area of Jefferson County on Saturday.

According to State Police, David Kimberly’s body was found after Cody Weiland admitted to shooting him and moving his body after the shooting.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with Kimberly’s brother. Why he says the family is grateful for the community’s support in the search for Kimberly, and what they’d like to see now that he’s been found, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

