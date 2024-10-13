Missing Armstrong County man found dead in Jefferson County; suspect arrested

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man reported missing out of Armstrong County in September has been found dead, and another man is facing charges, according to information from Pennsylvania State Police.

David Kimberly, 56, was reported missing on Sept. 28. In a report, PSP says he was last seen or heard from on Sept. 23, when he took some of his belongings and left his home on Reefer Hollow Road in Plumcreek Township in his van after his wife told him she wanted a divorce.

PSP states Kimberly’s van was found in a wooded area near the Reefer Hollow Road home on Oct. 12. The report notes the van was “altered” in an attempt to hide it.

Investigators then interviewed Cody Weiland, 33, who reportedly confessed to shooting Kimberly at a home on Reefer Hollow Road, then moving his body to a “remote location in Jefferson County.”

Troopers were able to find Kimberly’s body.

PSP says Weiland is facing charges of murder in the first degree, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and making false reports to law enforcement.

Weiland was taken to the Armstrong County Jail, where he awaits arraignment.

