Brother’s Brother Foundation sending assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Melissa

A Pittsburgh-based non-profit is responding to Hurricane Melissa, which is forecast to cause potentially devastating damage to Jamaica.

Brother’s Brother Foundation is sending 14 pallets of hygiene kits, 220 hard hats, cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes and diapers to partners in southern Florida and Jamaica.

BBF may also send financial support, medicine, medical supplies and other equipment, depending on needs assessments and requests.

All donations to the nonprofit will be used to support emergency relief and logistics. Click here to donate online.

Donations made through check should be made payable to Brother’s Brother Foundation with Hurricane Relief in the memo, then sent to P.O. Box 645934, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5257.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group