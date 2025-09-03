Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open new store in Shadyside, remodel original location

PITTSBURGH — Bruster’s Real Ice Cream has two major developments on the horizon, celebrating its local roots.

This month, the Bridgewater-based ice cream shop chain will open a new store in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood, as well as finish remodeling its original location.

The new Bridgewater store will feature a modern design, digital menu boards, a patio and the first Bruster’s drive-thru at a Pittsburgh-area location. The store will open in mid-September, next to its original location.

“This reinvention is a letter of gratitude to the community that raised us. We have been making the freshest, most premium ice cream in Pittsburgh for 36 years and take great pride in sharing our traditions with the Beaver community and beyond,” said CEO Jim Sahene.

The Shadyside store will open in late September with indoor open-air ordering, two outdoor patios and more than 50 free parking spaces. The store will also offer local delivery options and connect with public transit.

“We’re most excited to bring Shadyside the same sense of community, family, and fun that makes our Squirrel Hill location so special,” said Chad McWreath, owner of the Squirrell Hill and Shadyside Bruster’s locations.

