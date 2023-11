Bryan Adams will bring his “So Happy It Hurts Tour” to Pittsburgh in 2024.

The “Summer of ‘69″ singer, with special guest Eurythmics Songbook featuring Dave Stewart, will be at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 15.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday and regular tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group