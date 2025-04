PITTSBURGH — Bryam Adams will play a show in Pittsburgh.

Adams will play at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 2 as part of his Roll with the Punches tour.

He will be joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Tickets go on sale May 2.

