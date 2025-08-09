Bryan Reynolds’ clutch triple Lifts Pirates to win over Reds

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates showed almost no signs of life offensively until Bryan Reynolds tripled home a pair in the eighth inning for a 3-2 comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday night.

The Reds (60-57) loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but Pirates starter Mitch Keller limited the damage to just one run on a Jake Fraley double play ball before getting Ke’Bryan Hayes to fly out to end the inning.

The Pirates (51-66) evened the score on back-to-back doubles from Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz in the fourth.

A Gavin Lux double and a walk to Miguel Andujar with two outs in the sixth ended Keller’s night. Reliever Dauri Moreta surrendered an RBI double to Tyler Stephenson to put Cincinnati back on top.

Dennis Santana sealed the win with his seventh save of the season after Reynolds gave Pittsburgh the lead.

