Bub Carrington, Blake Hinson shine in 10-point win against Notre Dame

“Let him cook” is a commonly used phrase/meme on social media with the desire to let someone continue what they’re doing in hopes of a favorable result. In other words, how Bub Carrington played the past two games. It’s also an easy way to describe the hot streak Blake Hinson is on.

Both players were critical to Pitt’s 70-60 home victory against Notre Dame, as the Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) have won two in a row inside the Petersen Events Center. The victory marked the 300th win inside the Pete in program history.

Carrington struggled at Miami (four points on 2-11 shooting) after a 19-point day at Georgia Tech and hadn’t faired well at home. Carrington responded in Pitt’s latest home stint after a shaky performance against No. 7 Duke (10 points on 4-16 shooting) and being held scoreless when the Panthers hosted Syracuse.

