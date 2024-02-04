Local

Bub Carrington, Blake Hinson shine in 10-point win against Notre Dame

By Austin Bechtold: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Bub Carrington, Blake Hinson shine in 10-point win against Notre Dame Both players were critical to Pitt’s 70-60 home victory against Notre Dame, as the Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) have won two in a row inside the Petersen Events Center. (PittsburghSportsNOW.com/PittsburghSportsNOW.com)

By Austin Bechtold: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

“Let him cook” is a commonly used phrase/meme on social media with the desire to let someone continue what they’re doing in hopes of a favorable result. In other words, how Bub Carrington played the past two games. It’s also an easy way to describe the hot streak Blake Hinson is on.

Both players were critical to Pitt’s 70-60 home victory against Notre Dame, as the Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) have won two in a row inside the Petersen Events Center. The victory marked the 300th win inside the Pete in program history.

Carrington struggled at Miami (four points on 2-11 shooting) after a 19-point day at Georgia Tech and hadn’t faired well at home. Carrington responded in Pitt’s latest home stint after a shaky performance against No. 7 Duke (10 points on 4-16 shooting) and being held scoreless when the Panthers hosted Syracuse.

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man suspected in hit-and-run of child in Pittsburgh’s Hill District turned himself in, police say
  • First gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium dies
  • Residents of Cranberry Township mobile home park upset over large lot rent increase
  • VIDEO: Pitt basketball honors 2 former Elite 8 teams at Petersen Events Center
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read