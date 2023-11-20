Bub Carrington Earns Second-Straight ACC Freshman of the Week Award

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Although Bub Carrington is just four games into his collegiate career, he is already stacking conference accolades.

On Monday, the ACC announced that Carrington won his second-consecutive ACC Freshman of the Week award after winning the same honor last week. He has won both of this season’s awards given out by the conference.

Carrington shined in Pitt’s two wins this past week, leading the Panthers over Florida Gulf Coast and Jacksonville. In those two games, he averaged 18 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game for Pitt. Carrington hit 53% of his field goals this past week, as well as seven of his 14 three-point attempts. To close out Pitt’s win over Florida Gulf Coast, he hit his longest three-pointer of the season as the shot clock expired.

