PITTSBURGH — The NFL season is just around the corner and Bud Light is inviting Pittsburgh Steelers fans to rep the Black and Gold with its limited-edition team cans.

The cans are available for purchase by fans 21 years or older at participating retailers in Pennsylvania.

Bud Light is the official beer sponsor of the NFL and the Steelers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group