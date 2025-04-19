Bullets damage a vehicle’s driver’s side door along busy South Side Flats road

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating overnight gunfire in the city’s South Side Flats area.

Public Safety officials say officers responded to East Carson Street between S 16th Street and S 17th Street around 2:30 a.m. for an eight-round ShotSpotter alert.

Those officers found a vehicle struck by gunfire, with one bullet hole in the driver’s side door and another on the front bumper.

No one was hurt in the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

