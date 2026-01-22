Burglary investigation underway after man brings $30K harp to Point State Park, rescued from water

PITTSBURGH — A burglary investigation is underway after a man brought a musical instrument to Point State Park and then jumped into the freezing cold water.

First responders got the man ashore on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a person in the water. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said the man brought a full-size harp, estimated to be worth $30,000, to the bank before jumping in. They were unsure if the man was the harp’s rightful owner.

In an update Thursday, officials said the harp was stolen from a home in Bethel Park, and that they’d located the owner.

Bethel Park police are leading the burglary investigation, while Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers are pursuing charges of receiving stolen property.

