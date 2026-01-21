Man rescued after bringing harp worth $30K to Point State Park, jumping into freezing cold water

PITTSBURGH — A man was rescued from freezing cold waters at Pittsburgh’s Point State Park.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said medics, police, firefighters, the river rescue team and DCNR Rangers were called to the park for reports of a person in the water.

Crews got the man ashore and took him to UPMC Mercy in stable condition.

Officials said the man brought a full-size harp, estimated to be worth $30,000, to the bank before jumping in.

Officers said they are working to find out if the man is the owner of the instrument as he recovers.

