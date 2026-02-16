Burglary suspect shot by homeowner in New Castle, police say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A burglary suspect is in the hospital after being shot in New Castle on Monday morning.

The New Castle Police Department says officers responded to a reported burglary in a home on the 1600 block of South Jefferson Street around 6 a.m.

The caller reportedly told police that someone broke into the residence and was subsequently shot by the homeowner.

When officers got on scene, they found the male suspect shot in the leg. He was given aid on scene before being taken to a hospital in Ohio.

New Castle police say the investigation is ongoing. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone would be facing charges.

