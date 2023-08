PITTSBURGH — Burlington is opening a new store in Pittsburgh.

The store will be at Kaufmann’s Grand Shopping Center on Smithfield Street.

This store is a relocation from the store that was previously open on Sixth Avenue.

The new store will open in the fall but a specific opening date has not been announced at this time.

