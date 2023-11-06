Burrell football coach ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct says he was defending his players

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Burrell High School football coach was kicked out of a playoff game before halftime last week for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He tells Channel 11 he was protecting his kids, and that players from Mohawk’s team were calling his team racial slurs.

“I would do it again 100 times to protect our players,” coach Shawn Liotta said.

On Channel 11 News at 5, Gabriella DeLuca takes the shocking accusation to the other school’s superintendent.

