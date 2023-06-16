Fire destroys bus overnight in Uptown Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Crews were called to an Uptown neighborhood where a bus caught fire overnight.
The bus was located along Pride Street in Bluff. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m.
A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the bus, which was completely destroyed by flames. Firefighters were seen going into a nearby building to investigate, although it didn’t appear as though the structure was damaged.
We’ve reached out to officials for more details. Watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates on this developing story.
